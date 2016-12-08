MOVES-BNP Paribas, Columbia Threadneedle, Brit

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNP PARIBAS SA
Harsh Agarwal will join BNP Paribas in January as part of the bank's Northern Europe corporate debt capital markets team, according to a source.
COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS
The asset management unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc appointed Michelle Scrimgeour as chief executive of Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) and Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd.
BRIT LTD
The specialty insurer, a unit of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, named Matthew Wilson group chief executive, effective Jan. 1. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.