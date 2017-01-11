MOVES- Baillie Gifford, Aviva, Kempen Capital, Ernst & Young

(Adds eVestment, CPPIB)
EVESTMENT
Investment data and analytics firm named Stephen White as
EMEA marketing manager based in the company's London office.
CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said Chief
Financial Officer Benita Warmbold would retire in June.
BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO
The asset management firm named Karen See as co-manager of
its Japanese income growth fund and Felicia Hjertman as
co-manager of the Japanese smaller companies fund, effective
immediately.
AVIVA PLC
Aviva Investors, the asset management business of Aviva Plc
, appointed Kris McPhail as assistant fund manager on the
Lime Property Fund.
KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The investment services provider appointed Ben Kramer as
director within its institutional relations and marketing team,
effective April 1.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The accounting services firm appointed Herb Engert as global
private equity leader, effective Jan. 1.
PWC
The audit and advisory firm said Jim Bichard will lead its
UK insurance practice.
