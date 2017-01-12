MOVES-Mizuho, RWC Partners, BMO

(Adds Lloyds Bank, Wells Fargo Advisors and Bank of Montreal)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The London-based securities and investment banking arm of
Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc named Borja Rivas as
managing director, head of derivatives risk solutions EMEA.
RWC PARTNERS
The asset management firm appointed Cressida Williams as CFO
and Joydeep Lahiri as head of performance, risk and attribution.
LLOYDS BANK
Lloyds Bank said Andy Schaeffer would replace Mark Grant as
chief executive of its North America business, effective Feb. 1.
WELLS FARGO ADVISORS
Wells Fargo Advisors, a unit of Wells Fargo & Co,
promoted four executives to new leadership positions.
BANK OF MONTREAL
Bank of Montreal has named its head of global
trading products Luke Seabrook as chief operating officer of its
capital markets business, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
