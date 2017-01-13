MOVES-Brewin Dolphin, BNY Mellon, P1 Investment Management

BRIEF-Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation
* Glycomimetics' GMI-1271 receives EU orphan drug designation for acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BREWIN DOLPHIN
The wealth manager named Godfrey Cromwell as a divisional director in its London office.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
Investment management firm BNY Mellon appointed Jeff McCarthy to the newly created role of chief executive of exchange traded funds.
P1 INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
P1 Investment Management, an adviser-led discretionary fund management proposition, named Quintin Rayer as head of research. (Compiled by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.