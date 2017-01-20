MOVES-Barclays, Mizuho, Cerno

Jan 20 The following financial services industry
BARCLAYS PLC
The company's vice-chairman of banking, Matthew Ponsonby,
will retire from the British bank at the end of January,
according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
MIZUHO SECURITIES ASIA LTD
The unit of Mizuho Securities Co Ltd named Pramod Shenoi as
regional head of FIG debt capital markets in December.
CERNO CAPITAL
The company appointed Tom Milnes as business development
director to assist with the investment manager's intermediary
client relationships and enhance compliance with investment
needs.
(Compiled by John Benny and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)