MOVES- Aon Hewitt, Robeco, Credit Suisse

Jan 23 The following financial services industry
AON HEWITT
The unit of Aon Plc has appointed William Parry as a
senior consultant to the retirement and investment practice in
its fiduciary management unit.
ROBECO NV
Dutch money manager appointed Graham Elliot as head of Asia
Pacific and Middle East distribution.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Matthew Masso has been tapped by the Swiss bank to head the
commercial real estate finance group, replacing former chief
Mark Brown, a person familiar with the matter told
IFR.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)