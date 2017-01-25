MOVES-Lloyds Bank, Harvard University, HSBC, Unicredit

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Fed minutes
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LLOYDS BANK
LLoyds Bank appointed Kristan Gochee as head of financial markets and Wesley Fallan as head of capital markets, both to its North America business.
HARVARD UNIVERSITY
The university will hire Rick Slocum as chief investment officer at its investment arm, Harvard Management Co, as it overhauls the way it manages its endowment.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank has appointed Iain MacKinnon as group treasurer, head of asset, liability and capital management, replacing Bryan Pascoe.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit has promoted Jerome Frize to head of its financial institutions group in its corporate and investment banking division to replace Vincenzo Tortorici, who has left the bank.
CANDRIAM INVESTORS GROUP
The asset manager appointed Isabelle Cabie and Wim Van Hyfte to its sustainable and responsible investments (SRI) team. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 18.5 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Pricing of a secondary public offering of 14 million shares of common stock by certain existing stockholders
* Stonecastle Financial Corp announces amended and improved credit facility with Texas Capital Bank and newly assigned investment grade corporate issuer rating of "A+" from Kroll Bond Rating Agency