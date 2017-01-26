MOVES- Merrill Lynch, MUFG, Jefferies, BNY Mellon, Lloyds

BRIEF-Boeing says three new orders for week through May 23, 2017
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
Jan 26 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
BofA Merrill Lynch said Adam Schur joined as an adviser after nine years at Morgan Stanley.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Japan's MUFG has hired Stuart Randell and Anders Maehre for its leveraged finance team in Europe. Both join from PwC's debt and capital advisory team.
JEFFERIES FINANCE LLC
Jefferies hired Dmitry Krasnik from Houlihan Lokey to lead its coverage healthcare information technology in Chicago.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Lloyds has outlined the senior team who will take key positions in its new unit within commercial banking. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.
NEW YORK, May 25 The average rate on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell to its lowest level since November with a decline in U.S. bond yields on concerns about a delay in federal fiscal stimulus and safe-haven bids for Treasuries, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.