MOVES- Standard Chartered, Standard Life Investments, Legal & General Group

BRIEF-FDA committee recommends approval of Pfizer's epoetin alfa biosimilar
* FDA Advisory Committee recommends approval of Pfizer's proposed biosimilar to Epogen®/Procrit® across all indications
Jan 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
Standard Chartered has hired former UK financial regulation chief Tracey McDermott as its head of corporate, public and regulatory affairs.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The Scotland-based investment manager appointed Mark Clacy-Jones as a fund strategist to its global real estate research and strategy team.
CARLYLE GROUP LP
The private equity firm has hired Craig Farr, KKR's former global head of capital markets, as a senior advisor for its credit business.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
The UK-based financial services company appointed Steve Ellis as managing director to Legal & General Home Finance.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
Helena Morrissey, ex-chief executive of Newton Investment Management and a leading City campaigner for gender equality, is to join the fund arm of insurer Legal & General as head of personal investing.
BORDIER UK
The asset management firm appointed Andrew Clotworthy as business development manager and Andrew Rowlands as marketing manager in its sales and marketing team. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* Norsat announces amended offer from Hytera Communications Co., Ltd. to be acquired for $11.25 USD per share
* Ryohin Keikaku will likely see operating profit rise 5 pct on year to Q1 record of about 12 billion yen ($107 million) for the three months through May - Nikkei