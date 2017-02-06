MOVES- MUFG, Brit Ltd, Greenhill, Idinvest, TriOptima

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP (MUFG)
The Japanese firm hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).
BRIT LTD
The specialty insurer, a unit of Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, named Tim Chesson senior vice president of Brit Global Specialty USA (BGSU), effective Jan. 23.
GREENHILL & CO INC
Richard Phillips has been appointed vice chairman of the advisory firm and co-head of its Australia office.
IDINVEST PARTNERS SA
The Paris-based securities brokerage named Alban Wyniecki as an investment director.
TRIOPTIMA
Per Sjoberg has stepped down from his role as CEO for the post-trade derivatives processing firm owned by NEX Group Plc .
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.