MOVES-AllianceBernstein, Standard Chartered, UBS

Feb 13
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP
The global asset manager appointed Lynn Mah senior vice
president and head of EMEA marketing.
STANDARD CHARTERED
Roberto Hoornweg, the newly appointed head of financial
markets at Standard Chartered, has announced a number of changes
to his management team, a person familiar with the matter told
IFR.
UBS GROUP AG
The Swiss financial services company has hired Daniel Murphy
as Asia Pacific head of equities sales and trading in Hong Kong,
a person familiar with the matter has told IFR.
FAWAZ ABDULAZIZ ALHOKAIR CO
The Saudi Arabian retailer said it has appointed Atul Singh
as its new chief executive, effective April 1.
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD
The Australian bank has appointed Mark Siebert chief risk
officer for Asia in Hong Kong.
NEON
The insurer, which operates in the specialist Lloyd's
market, said it appointed Nick Pritchard as head of property
reinsurance, effective immediately.
