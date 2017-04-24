版本:
MOVES-Hermes Investment, Tikehau Capital Partners, UK Finance

April 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

London-based asset manager Hermes Investment Management appointed Andrew Jackson as head of fixed income.

TIKEHAU CAPITAL PARTNERS SAS

Alternative asset management and investment firm Tikehau Capital Partners SAS appointed Peter Cirenza as head of its London operations.

UK FINANCE

Trade association UK Finance named Stephen Jones as its first chief executive. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
