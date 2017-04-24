MOVES-Hermes Investment, Tikehau Capital Partners, UK Finance

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
London-based asset manager Hermes Investment Management appointed Andrew Jackson as head of fixed income.
TIKEHAU CAPITAL PARTNERS SAS
Alternative asset management and investment firm Tikehau Capital Partners SAS appointed Peter Cirenza as head of its London operations.
UK FINANCE
Trade association UK Finance named Stephen Jones as its first chief executive. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: