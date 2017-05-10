MOVES-Markel International, Berenberg, JLT Re

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** MARKEL CORP
Specialist insurer Markel International, a unit of U.S.-based Markel Corp , appointed Amer Ibrahim as marine underwriter in Dubai.
** JOH. BERENBERG, GOSSLER & CO. KG
Privately owned German bank Berenberg said it had hired six people to strengthen its UK mid-cap research team.
** JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC
JLT Re, the reinsurance arm of Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc said it hired Graham Barden and Jon Warner to its aviation team as partner. (Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit