MOVES-Barclays, Renaissance Capital, HSBC, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

ASSURANT INC

The New York-based risk management firm said on Monday it appointed Colin Kersley as a non-executive director to the Board of UK Assurant Group Limited, which heads its European operation.

GATEHOUSE BANK PLC The London-based unit of Gatehouse Financial Group said it hired Charles Haresnape as chief executive, effective May 8.

SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP

Japan's largest asset manager said Managing Executive Officer Yoshio Hishida will lead the global business development of the trust's asset management business as part of his expanded role.

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group has hired Gavin Chappell as head of loan syndications for Australia. -IFR

SCHRODERS PLC

The London-based asset management firm said it has appointed UBS Wealth Management executive Daniel Imhof to the newly-created role of head of global sales.

HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of HSBC Holdings Plc said it has appointed three investment specialists who will help the company integrate sustainability into the investment process.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The investment bank has appointed Alexander Burgansky as head of oil and gas research. - IFR

FTI CONSULTING INC

The business advisory firm appointed a new CEO and three managing directors at its investment banking unit, FTI Capital Advisors, effective immediately.

WILSHIRE CONSULTING The unit of Wilshire Associates, said it hired Daniel Ingram to serve as vice president of responsible investment research and consulting.

HORIZON INVESTMENTS LLC

The investment management firm said it appointed John Drahzal to the newly created position of head of distribution.

BARCLAYS PLC

Steven Halperin has relocated to the US for a new role at Barclays as both a senior equity-linked originator and to lead new product development across global finance.