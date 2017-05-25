MOVES- Credit Suisse, Allianz Global

May 25 The following financial services industry
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
Swiss bank has hired Mike Di Iorio from Barclays as
head of equities for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA),
as it seeks to beef up the business with new hires, according to
a memo seen by Reuters.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL CORPORATE & SPECIALTY
Allianz Group Ltd's specialist corporate insurer named Mike
Hansen as global head of aviation, effective immediately.
(Compiled by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)