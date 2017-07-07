FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Standard Chartered, Man Group, Deutsche Bank
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月7日

MOVES-Standard Chartered, Man Group, Deutsche Bank

July 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Standard Chartered Plc

The financial services company said it appointed Kevin Burke as global head-financial markets sales, effective July 10.

Man Group Plc

The UK-based hedge fund said it promoted Antoine Forterre and Matthew Sargaison as co-CEOs of Man AHL, its diversified quantitative investment management unit.

Berenberg

The German investment bank said it appointed Bernd Meyer as chief strategist of its wealth and asset management unit, effective Oct 1.

Deutsche Bank Ag

The bank has hired Chris Harding as a director in its capital market financing & solutions group, covering European insurance companies, according to market sources, Reuters IFR reported. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

