1 天前
MOVES-Standard Chartered, Neon, Weatherbys Private Bank, Nomura
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
专题：美联储加息之路
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
深度分析
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
中国财经
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
图片视频
2017年7月11日 / 下午4点40分 / 1 天前

MOVES-Standard Chartered, Neon, Weatherbys Private Bank, Nomura

2 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Standard Chartered

Samuel Tan has left the loan syndication and distribution team at Standard Chartered after more than three years.

Neon

Neon, an insurer operating in the specialist Lloyd's market, said it appointed Mark Gibson as reinsurance and alternative capital director.

Weatherbys Private Bank

Weatherbys Private Bank said on Tuesday it appointed Oliver Barnett as an associate director and new team head.

The Risk Management Institution of Australasia

The Risk Management Institution of Australasia (RMIA), an association for risk managers in the Asia Pacific region, appointed Scott Ryrie chief executive officer, effective Aug. 7.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on Tuesday said it has appointed a financial industry veteran of 25 years as market development advisor.

Nomura

Japan's Nomura said on Tuesday it appointed Fred Jallot as head of Global Markets Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri)

