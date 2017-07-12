FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
MOVES-Credit Suisse, Artisan Partners, Barclays, Aldermore
特朗普称他没有责备其子与俄罗斯律师会面
综述：中国6月份进出口增幅均超预期 下半年增幅料将收窄
焦点：应更关注中国金融工作会议"如何定调" 对开出的药方期望不要太高
2017年7月12日 / 下午5点36分 / 1 天前

MOVES-Credit Suisse, Artisan Partners, Barclays, Aldermore

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Credit Suisse Group Ag

Credit Suisse has appointed Michael de Guzman as country manager for the Philippines.

Artisan Partners

The investment management firm said it appointed Marc Peterzens as a director of its Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) distribution team, based in London.

Barclays Plc

Barclays has named directors for the board of its non-ring-fenced bank, which will be separated from its ring-fenced operation in the first half of next year.

Rosenberg Equities

The unit of AXA Investment Managers said it had named Kathryn McDonald as head of sustainable investing, effective May 1.

Aldermore Group Plc

The UK-based specialist lender and savings bank, named John Wood to the newly created role of chief credit officer. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

