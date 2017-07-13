FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
MOVES-Lazard, Duff & Phelps, Credit Suisse, BTIG
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
深度分析
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
深度分析
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 下午4点14分 / 1 天前

MOVES-Lazard, Duff & Phelps, Credit Suisse, BTIG

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Lazard Ltd

The financial advisory firm and asset manager Lazard Ltd said it appointed Ruediger Grube as chairman of investment banking, Germany.

Duff & Phelps Corp

Yann Magnan has been appointed leader of Duff & Phelps' EMEA business. He is currently leader for Europe of valuation advisory services.

Credit Suisse Ag

The European bank has hired Antonia Rowan from U.S. investment bank Jefferies as a senior managing director in its U.K. advisory and corporate broking team, according to an internal memo.

Btig

The European affiliate of financial services firm BTIG said on Thursday it appointed Balraj Briah as managing director and head of European outsource trading in London. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below