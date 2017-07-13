MOVES-Lazard, Duff & Phelps, Credit Suisse, BTIG

July 13 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

Lazard Ltd

The financial advisory firm and asset manager Lazard Ltd said it appointed Ruediger Grube as chairman of investment banking, Germany.

Duff & Phelps Corp

Yann Magnan has been appointed leader of Duff & Phelps' EMEA business. He is currently leader for Europe of valuation advisory services.

Credit Suisse Ag

The European bank has hired Antonia Rowan from U.S. investment bank Jefferies as a senior managing director in its U.K. advisory and corporate broking team, according to an internal memo.

Btig

The European affiliate of financial services firm BTIG said on Thursday it appointed Balraj Briah as managing director and head of European outsource trading in London. (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)