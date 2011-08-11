MOVES-Standard Chartered, DBS Bank

BRIEF-S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Rice Energy
* S. Wil Vanloh reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of January 24, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jTJQGl) Further company coverage:
Aug 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED (STAN.L)
The bank appointed Mark Dowie as the new group head of corporate finance, wholesale banking. Most recently he was with UBS AG UBSN.VX where he was managing director and joint head of investment banking for Asia.
DBS BANK
DBS Bank announced the appointment of Tam Thye Hung as the head of global transaction services in Indonesia, with immediate effect. Hung, a 25-year banking industry veteran, was the senior vice president of DBS' GTS regional cash sales team. (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)
* MiMedx board of directors authorizes $10 million increase to the company's share repurchase program
* Reported Q3 fiscal 2017 revenue of $227.8 million, down 2 pct