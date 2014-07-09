版本:
MOVES-JPMorgan names Blessing vice chairman for EMEA investment banking

July 9 JPMorgan Chase & Co has appointed Dorothee Blessing as vice chairman of investment banking in EMEA and head of investment banking for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Prior to this, Blessing was a partner and managing director at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, where she was co-head of its German region investment banking business.

In her new role, Blessing will work with the investment banking product heads across EMEA to help expand client reach, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.
