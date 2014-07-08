版本:
MOVES-MetLife UK names head of wealth management marketing

July 8 MetLife UK, part of the largest U.S. life insurer MetLife Inc, appointed Helen Thomas head of wealth management marketing.

Helen joins MetLife from Aviva Plc, where she was head of marketing communications.

Helen will lead a marketing team looking to capitalize on retirement income rule changes announced in March's budget, MetLife said.
