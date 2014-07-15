MOVES-Metlife appoints Jo Elphick employee benefits marketing head

BRIEF-Ocwen financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
July 15 Life insurance company Metlife Inc said it appointed Jo Elphick head of employee benefits marketing to assist in the growth of its UK employee benefits business.
Elphick joins from insurance company Unum Group, where she was head of communications.
Elphick will work with Claire Oldstein, who is the head of marketing for Western Europe, and Tom Gaynor, the employee benefits director of Metlife UK.
* Avnet Inc -co, xilinx mutually renew primary global channel relationship, deal to widen distribution of Xilinx's all programmable products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Invictus MD announces $40,000,000 bought deal private placement of convertible debentures and notice of intention to exercise option on acreage pharms