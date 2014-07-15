版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 18:01 BJT

MOVES-Metlife appoints Jo Elphick employee benefits marketing head

July 15 Life insurance company Metlife Inc said it appointed Jo Elphick head of employee benefits marketing to assist in the growth of its UK employee benefits business.

Elphick joins from insurance company Unum Group, where she was head of communications.

Elphick will work with Claire Oldstein, who is the head of marketing for Western Europe, and Tom Gaynor, the employee benefits director of Metlife UK.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐