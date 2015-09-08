MOVES-KBW hires Neil Chawhan from BofA Merrill Lynch

BRIEF-BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 8 Boutique investment bank Keefe Bruyette & Woods LLC appointed Neil Chawhan as managing director for its insurance investment banking group.
Chawhan was most recently with Bank of America Merrill Lynch . He will be based in KBW's New York office.
KBW is a unit of Stifel Financial Corp. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government filed a lawsuit that accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party