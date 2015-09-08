版本:
MOVES-KBW hires Neil Chawhan from BofA Merrill Lynch

Sept 8 Boutique investment bank Keefe Bruyette & Woods LLC appointed Neil Chawhan as managing director for its insurance investment banking group.

Chawhan was most recently with Bank of America Merrill Lynch . He will be based in KBW's New York office.

KBW is a unit of Stifel Financial Corp. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

