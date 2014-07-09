版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 10日 星期四 03:09 BJT

MOVES-Neuberger Berman hires senior portfolio manager for Asia

July 9 Asset management firm Neuberger Berman Group LLC appointed Anton Kwang as a senior portfolio manager for the Asia Pacific region.

Kwang, who will be based in Hong Kong, was previously the lead Asia Pacific portfolio manager for the global real estate funds of Standard Life Investments, the investment management division of Standard Life PLC.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐