MOVES-Neuberger Berman hires senior portfolio manager for Asia

BRIEF-Crane Co. elects new director
Crane Co - announced that its board of directors has elected Charles Mcclure, Jr. as a director of Crane Co.
July 9 Asset management firm Neuberger Berman Group LLC appointed Anton Kwang as a senior portfolio manager for the Asia Pacific region.
Kwang, who will be based in Hong Kong, was previously the lead Asia Pacific portfolio manager for the global real estate funds of Standard Life Investments, the investment management division of Standard Life PLC.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd qtrly sales $1,189 million versus $1,077 million
* BWXT awarded $76 million contract to manufacture common missile compartment tube assemblies for submarines