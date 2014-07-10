MOVES-Neuberger Berman names manager for Asia Pacific real estate group

July 10 Investment management firm Neuberger Berman said it hired Anton Kwang as a senior portfolio manager for the Asia Pacific region as it expands its global real estate securities group.

Kwang, who will be based in Hong Kong, was previously the lead Asia Pacific portfolio manager for Standard Life Investments global real estate funds.

Neuberger Berman Global Real Estate Securities Group invests primarily in real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The employee-controlled investment firm manages over $2 billion in real estate securities for institutions and individuals worldwide.