MOVES-Neuberger Berman names manager for Asia Pacific real estate group

July 10 Investment management firm Neuberger
Berman said it hired Anton Kwang as a senior portfolio manager
for the Asia Pacific region as it expands its global real estate
securities group.
Kwang, who will be based in Hong Kong, was previously the
lead Asia Pacific portfolio manager for Standard Life
Investments global real estate funds.
Neuberger Berman Global Real Estate Securities Group invests
primarily in real estate investment trusts (REITs).
The employee-controlled investment firm manages over $2
billion in real estate securities for institutions and
individuals worldwide.