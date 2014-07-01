版本:
MOVES-Rothschild names Kevin Gardiner as global investment strategist

July 1 Financial advisory services provider Rothschild appointed Kevin Gardiner as global investment strategist in its wealth management unit.

Gardiner, who will join on August 18, will play a prominent role in the global investment committee, the company said.

He previously worked as chief investment officer for Europe with Barclays Wealth and Investment Management.
