MOVES-Standard Chartered names Michael Vrontamitis head of trade

July 8 Standard Chartered Plc appointed Michael Vrontamitis as head of trade, product management with immediate effect.

Vrontamitis will be responsible for delivering the bank's trade finance capabilities in documentary trade, receivables services and supply chain finance and will be based in in Hong Kong.

Vrontamitis has been with Standard Chartered for 19 years. Prior to this appointment, he was head of product, Greater China and Northeast Asia.