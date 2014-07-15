MOVES-Vontobel hires Catherine Salmon as UK client service manager

BRIEF-Ocwen financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
* Ocwen Financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
July 15 Swiss private bank Vontobel said it appointed Catherine Salmon as client services manager to support its activities in the United Kingdom.
Salmon will work with Vontobel's existing UK team to help manage client relationships and increase the company's presence in the UK institutional market, Vontobel said.
Before joining Vontobel, Salmon worked with investment management firm AllianceBernstein as a senior associate responsible for managing client relationships and providing sales support to large institutional clients
* Avnet Inc -co, xilinx mutually renew primary global channel relationship, deal to widen distribution of Xilinx's all programmable products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Invictus MD announces $40,000,000 bought deal private placement of convertible debentures and notice of intention to exercise option on acreage pharms