MOVES-Willis names Kansas operations head

July 11 Willis North America, a unit of risk adviser and insurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc, named Bob Hayworth as president, chief executive and managing partner of its Kansas operations.

Hayworth will oversee sales, service and support operations in Kansas.

He will report to Mike Liss, national partner of Midwest region, Willis North America.

Hayworth joins from Lockton Companies LLC, a privately owned insurance brokerage firm, where he served as chief operating officer, Kansas City Series.