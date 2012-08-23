COMPLY-Financial planning head not losing steam despite setback

Aug 23 Susan John has already led the National
Association of Personal Financial Advisors for a year longer
than she expected because no one wanted the job in 2011. Now,
she'll be at it even longer.
When outspoken financial planner and lawyer Ron Rhoades
became chair-elect of the group in May, John's work seemed
nearly done. But that all changed quickly last week when Rhoades
unexpectedly stepped aside, citing a compliance problem at the
investment advisory firm he leads - a mix-up that left his firm
unregistered with securities regulators in Florida. The gaffe
could lead to a censure or fines.
Now John, a New Hampshire-based financial planner, will have
to carry on in the role that would have been filled by Rhoades.
He has aggressively promoted a fiduciary standard of
responsibility for securities brokers, which would require them
to act in clients' best interests. NAPFA's 2,400 fee-only
advisers already follow that standard.
John spends two days a week on NAPFA work, including
overseeing the group's lobbying agenda - which includes calls
for financial planning regulation, among other issues.
John sat down with Reuters reporter Suzanne Barlyn on
Tuesday. Edited excerpts of the interview follow.
Q: Were you surprised by Ron Rhoades's resignation?
A: Surprised doesn't even begin to cover it. The right word
is flabbergasted.
Q: Were NAPFA members angry about his resignation?
A: There were various expressions. We had a board meeting on
Monday. People at the beginning were wondering why I was still
running the meeting instead of Ron stepping in for first time. I
had to read his letter of resignation to the board.
Q: What was that like?
A: There was kind of dead silence - with a few expletives.
You just couldn't believe it. We're all in various stages of
grief, not just for NAPFA but for the industry as a whole. Ron
was a very vocal advocate of a fiduciary duty and appropriate
regulations for investment advisers and financial planners. And
he's pulled back from all of that at this point in time.
Q: Was his resignation an overreaction to a minor compliance
violation?
A: Not for Ron. For someone who is as principled as Ron, we
might have said, "Well, this is not really a big deal," but to
him it's a really big deal.
Q: Was there a bigger problem than the registration mix-up?
A: That is all it was.
Q: How has NAPFA's lobbying effort changed in recent years?
A: In the wake of the financial crisis, we've really stepped
up our efforts. We saw that maybe there was an opportunity to
have appropriate regulation of financial planning as a
profession and an opportunity to promote a fiduciary standard.
We've always been active in commenting on various proposals
in front of Congress, or about Internal Revenue Services rules
or regulations by the Certified Financial Planner Board of
Standards (a group that develops an accreditation program and
standards for financial planners).
Q: What progress has NAPFA made with its regulatory reform
efforts post-Dodd-Frank financial reform law?
A: There were two (government) studies done. One found
deficiencies in the frequency of how often (investment advisers)
are examined (by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission).
Q: What is your view about recent legislation that would
require investment advisers, who are now overseen by the SEC and
states, to be examined by a self-regulatory organization?
A: It's not appropriate for investment advisers. But the
bill is not dead until we bury it. Another bill solves one of
the problems that the SEC has - funding. They collect plenty of
money, but they don't get to keep it all. The bill (would allow
the SEC to) keep that money for the purpose of increasing the
frequency of examinations.
Q: How else can the SEC become more efficient?
A: A lot of exams can be done electronically. Certainly
there could be a way of doing that would protect the privacy of
clients and enable the SEC to ascertain that, yes, the assets
are there, which is really what the SEC's job is.
Q: Are you frustrated with the slow pace of regulatory
reform?
A: We have so many unknowns in our world. It's hard to
advise clients. We don't know what tax policy is coming. We
don't know what our regulatory framework is going to be. We
don't know what's going to happen with Medicare or the whole
health thing. It's really frustrating.
Q: What's next for NAPFA?
A: The board voted to extend my term to October 31. Monday
is the deadline to indicate an interest in being the chair. I'm
expecting to be out of the job by October 31.
Q: And if no one steps up?
A: I'm going to cry a lot.