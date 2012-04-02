Portuguese bank settles with U.S. regulators

WASHINGTON, April 2 Banco Espirito Santo SA
will pay nearly $1 million to settle allegations the
bank failed to properly register with U.S. banking regulators
for business activities it carried out in the United States.
The agreement, with the Federal Reserve, said the Portuguese
bank used its U.S. subsidiary, Espírito Santo e Comercial de
Lisboa Inc, to conduct money transfers, distribute credit cards
and meet with private banking clients without getting the proper
approval from the Fed, which oversees foreign banks operating in
the United States.
The bank agreed pay a fine of $975,000 and to take steps to
clean up the problems identified by regulators, the Fed said in
a release on Monday.
The bank recently settled with other U.S. regulators over
similar allegations.
In October, the bank agreed to pay nearly $7 million to
settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that
it violated U.S. laws by failing to register as a broker-dealer
or an investment adviser.
The SEC said the bank offered brokerage services between
2004 and 2009 to about 3,800 U.S. resident customers and
clients, many of them Portuguese immigrants.
Also in October the bank agreed to pay the New York State
Attorney General's office a $975,000 penalty for failing to
register under the state's Martin Act.