U.S. working with other countries on swaps rules

* FDIC's Gruenberg says effort will influence margin rule
* Final derivatives margin rule expected by mid-2012
* SEC may propose its margin rule next month
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 U.S. banking regulators are
working with international counterparts to address worries that
margin and capital requirements for derivative trades will put
Wall Street at a competitive disadvantage, a top regulator
plans to tell Congress on Tuesday.
U.S. regulators will take this work into consideration when
writing a final rule governing these trades that is expected to
be released by mid-2012, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp acting
Chairman Martin Gruenberg said.
The comments were in testimony prepared for a Senate
Banking Committee hearing on Tuesday.
As required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law,
policymakers are creating a global framework to regulate the
roughly $700 trillion global derivatives market that was blamed
for contributing to the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The United States is far ahead of other countries in
writing proposals for governing the over-the-counter
derivatives, or swaps, market that is dominated by a handful of
dealers including JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs .
Banks have taken particular aim at a provision in a
proposed rule released by regulators in May.
They have complained that under the proposal, foreign
subsidiaries of U.S. companies that do business with foreign
institutions would be forced to back derivative trades with
collateral while non-U.S. banks would not.
In his testimony, which was obtained by Reuters, Gruenberg
said that following the release of the U.S. rule in May, the
Financial Stability Board (FSB) decided to draft a document by
June 2012 that will state where there is international
agreement on capital and margin requirements.
The FSB is a group made up of top regulators from around
the world that attempts to organize financial regulatory
efforts.
U.S. regulators will "to the extent possible" take the June
paper into consideration when writing their final rule,
Gruenberg said, "in order to reduce competitive concerns."
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the lead U.S.
regulator of the derivatives market, has also issued a proposed
rule dealing with margin and capital requirements.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has yet to put out
its own proposal but hopes to release one in January, according
to a person familiar with the matter.
Derivatives can be used by investors to make big bets on
the direction of interest rates and other changes in financial
conditions. They are also used to offset business risks, such
as exchange rate fluctuations and commodity price movements.
The idea behind the margin requirements is that banks and
speculative traders should have to post collateral when
engaging in risky, customized derivative trades that could sour
and harm the financial system.