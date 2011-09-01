UPDATE 1-US regulators seek high-frequency secret sauce

* FINRA, SEC examiners want algo trading strategies, code
* Code requests made as part of investigations -FINRA
* Requests are now part of routine SEC exams for firms
* Concerns over intellectual property, revolving doors
* New push to understand, police computerized marketplace
By Sarah N. Lynch and Jonathan Spicer
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Sept 1 U.S. securities
regulators have taken the unprecedented step of asking
high-frequency trading firms to hand over the details of their
trading strategies, and in some cases, their secret computer
codes.
The requests for proprietary code and algorithm parameters
by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a Wall
Street brokerage regulator, are part of investigations into
suspicious market activity, said Tom Gira, executive vice
president of FINRA's market regulation unit.
"It's not a fishing expedition or educational exercise.
It's because there's something that's troubling us in the
marketplace," he said in an interview.
The Securities and Exchange Commission, meanwhile, has also
begun making requests for proprietary algorithmic trading data
as part of its authority to examine financial firms for
compliance with U.S. regulations, according to agency officials
and outside lawyers.
The requests by SEC examiners are not necessarily related
to any suspicions of specific wrong-doing, although the
decision to ask for it can be triggered by a tip, complaint or
referral.
According to interviews with attorneys, traders, industry
executives and regulators, the unusual requests for algo code
and other computerized trading strategies really ramped up this
year and have targeted stock-trading firms such as broker
dealers and hedge funds.
It has alarmed some traders who are afraid their "secret
sauce" -- intellectual property sometimes developed over years
and at great cost -- could get into the wrong hands, especially
when SEC and FINRA examiners leave for the private sector.
"I'd be disappointed and upset" if they asked for code,
said a high-frequency trading firm executive who declined to be
named. "I mean, are these people all going to work at the SEC
forever?"
The SEC's new focus on algo strategies will likely help
inform any new structural rules the government agency applies
to an electronic market, criticized by some as unstable or
unfair, especially after the "flash crash" on May 6, 2010.
While anything the regulators find could lead to legal
action such as market manipulation suits, FINRA's effort
appears more targeted at wrong-doing.
FINRA, which reports to the SEC, usually focuses its
requests on flawed codes in an effort to better understand how
they are constructed, operate, and how they are supervised,
Gira said. An unusually large wave of orders for a lightly
traded stock, for example, could lead to a request, he said.
'THE NEXT LEVEL'
Trading code is a high-stakes secret for high-frequency
firms that battle each other to earn razor-thin profits on tiny
price imbalances in the market. Such firms can make thousands
of trades per second and provide much liquidity to the market.
High-frequency trading is estimated to be involved in more
than half of all U.S. stock trading. Regulators have said the
algos behind such trading were a factor in the flash crash, but
that they did not cause it. [ID:nN1E7661BX]
Carlo di Florio, who heads the SEC's Office of Compliance,
Inspections and Examinations, said the agency started asking
firms for proprietary algorithmic trading data over a year ago,
and has since more broadly incorporated such requests into its
risk-based exams.
Most of the algo-related requests, he said, have been made
to hedge funds that use quantitative trading strategies.
Although some lawyers and industry sources have said the
SEC has asked for the actual computer code itself, di Florio
said such a request is "very rare." Instead, most of the time
the SEC has been asking for research papers containing
sensitive information about trade reasoning and proprietary
formulas.
"When we go in ... we are thinking about what is the most
critical information that will give us the insights we need,
and often times, that is not the code itself," di Florio said
in an interview. He said so-called white papers, which detail
the purpose and strategy of a trading model, are often most
helpful.
SEC examiners want the information to ensure that hedge
funds are actually using the strategies they market to
investors. They also review it to make sure that algos are not
being used to manipulate the market.
An industry attorney said that FINRA and the SEC have also
been asking firms specifically how their algos react to
different market conditions, and what data feeds they use.
"They've certainly taken this to the next level," the
attorney said.
Last year, SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro said regulators were
investigating whether traders manipulated prices, encouraged
volatility, or committed fraud by flooding the market with
rapid-fire orders that were almost immediately canceled.
FINRA, meanwhile, has made market manipulation a high
priority since it fined a small firm called Trillium Brokerage
Services $1 million last year for "baiting" other traders with
a high volume of "illegitimate orders" in 2006 and 2007.
[ID:nN19164677]
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
The requests by regulators for what is often considered
intellectual property are making some firms nervous.
Since Schapiro took the helm of the SEC in early 2009, she
has pushed to revamp its enforcement and examination programs.
Part of that effort is hiring outside industry experts -- some
of whom will likely one day return to the private sector to
work for these firms' competitors.
Some high-profile industry hires include Rick Bookstaber, a
former hedge fund manager who works in the SEC's Risk, Strategy
and Financial Innovation Division, the SEC's "think tank" unit
that often assists with exams and inspections.
Other agency hires have included Erozan Kurtas, a former
Standard & Poor's staffer with multiple degrees who has algo
design experience, and Tim Techathuvanan, who previously worked
at a hedge fund coding quantitative trading models.
Although the agency currently only has about a half-dozen
algo experts on staff, di Florio said he hopes to hire more
people with these kinds of backgrounds -- especially as the
number of firms using such automated trading strategies grows.
Gira said FINRA also recently beefed up its staff to add
people who better understand codes and their market impact.
Underscoring the sensitivity of the matter, a former
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) programmer, Sergey Aleynikov,
was sentenced in March to eight years in prison for stealing
code from the bank as he left for a job at start-up trading
firm Teza Technologies. [ID:nN03130729]
Both the SEC and FINRA said they understand that firms are
concerned about confidentiality of intellectual property,
noting they have policies barring employees from using
sensitive information like codes to their advantage. Criminal
laws also serve to deter people from stealing such data, they
said.
Still, one industry attorney said his client has lingering
concerns that a staffer might remember something he saw in an
exam and use it down the road.
Even though the SEC believes it needs this algorithm
information to help it police the market, many on Wall Street
are still not convinced the agency will know what to do with
the data.
"Let's just say the good developers in the industry are
being hired by the industry -- not by an SEC salary," a trader
said.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Jonathan Spicer; Editing by
Tim Dobbyn)