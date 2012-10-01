AmEx to refund $85 mln to consumers to settle credit card probe

WASHINGTON Oct 1 Three American Express
subsidiaries will refund $85 million to customers to resolve
charges that they broke consumer protection laws, U.S.
regulators said on Monday.
The subsidiaries charged illegal late fees, treated
applicants differently based on age, misled consumers about debt
collection and committing other violations, the U.S. Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau said.
In addition to the refund to about 250,000 customers,
American Express will pay civil penalties totaling $27.5 million
to the CFPB, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the Federal Reserve
and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
"Several American Express companies violated consumer
protection laws and those laws were violated at all stages of
the game - from the moment a consumer shopped for a card to the
moment the consumer got a phone call about long overdue debt,"
CFPB Director Richard Cordray said.
The CFPB was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial law
and charged with overseeing credit cards, mortgage loans and
other consumer financial products.
It said American Express violations occurred over a period
from 2003 to the spring of 2012.