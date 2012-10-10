UPDATE 1-US CFTC boss supports appealing position-limits ruling

* Gensler says supports appealing position-limits ruling
* Lawmakers say ruling shows flaws in CFTC rule-writing
* Traders at commodities conference hope ruling sticks
By Emily Stephenson and Tom Polansek
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Oct 10 The top U.S. futures
regulator said he would support appealing a court ruling last
month that struck down his agency's attempt to place limits on
speculation in commodity markets.
Gary Gensler, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, said on Wednesday that his agency drafted the
original rule at the direction of U.S. Congress. The rule, which
was to have taken effect this month, limited the number of
contracts traders can hold in 28 commodities, including oil,
coffee and gold.
Congress included position limits as part of the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, but critics, including Wall
Street banks and Republican lawmakers, said the law did not
clearly order the CFTC to impose those limits.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Wilkins threw out the tough
new rules last month, saying the CFTC needed to prove the curbs
were necessary to rein in excessive speculation.
It was a major setback for regulators struggling to
implement the sweeping reforms enacted after the 2007-2009
financial crisis and the first for any CFTC rule in the agency's
history.
"Congress mandated us to do this," Gensler told reporters at
a derivatives conference on Wednesday. "I'm looking with my
fellow commissioners and the lawyers at all of our options of
appeal and potentially, you know, writing new rules and things
like that."
Gensler said it is up to the commission to decide whether to
appeal the ruling, but that he would support such a move.
LAWMAKERS QUESTION CFTC
Some lawmakers dispute the CFTC's assessment that it was
required by the Dodd-Frank act to propose position limits.
Four Republican lawmakers told Gensler in a letter on
Wednesday that the court's decision to overturn the rules raised
serious questions about the agency's rule-writing process.
"We are very concerned, in the wake of the financial crisis,
that CFTC staff are using limited resources to pursue
ideological and political goals," wrote House of Representatives
Financial Services Committee Chairman Spencer Bachus, committee
vice-chairman Jeb Hensarling, and Randy Neugebauer and Scott
Garrett, who both lead financial services subcommittees.
The lawmakers asked Gensler to report on the number of staff
labor hours dedicated to writing and litigating the position
limits rule, plus the cost of that labor, any outside counsel
expenses and projected costs should the CFTC appeal the ruling.
CFTC staffers have recommended that the agency appeal the
ruling and the agency's general counsel has circulated a memo
asking the five commissioners to consider that option, a source
has told Reuters. Democratic commissioner Bart Chilton has said
the regulator should appeal.
The CFTC passed its rule last year. Supporters say the
limits could help crack down on excessive speculation they say
drives up oil prices for consumers.
TRADERS BACK JUDGE'S RULING
Traders at an annual commodities conference in Chicago on
Wednesday were unhappy, but not surprised, by Gensler's support
for a possible appeal.
The judge's ruling was a victory for Wall Street firms that
feared position limits would hamper their lucrative derivatives
businesses. They said regulators had not proven that such limits
would actually prevent disruptive price spikes.
"The judge made the right decision," said Phil Flynn, senior
energy analyst for Price Futures Group, at IndexUniverse's
Inside Commodities Conference.
Position limits could inadvertently make markets more
volatile, not less, because traders will move deals to overseas
exchanges with looser regulations, reducing liquidity in U.S.
markets, traders said.
"I pray to God that we will not see position limits with
teeth," Dennis Gartman, publisher of the Gartman Letter, told
the conference.
Speaking of Gensler, he said: "This guy's gotta be stopped."