U.S. Consumer bureau warns auto lenders on discriminatory rates

WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. regulators warned auto
lenders on Thursday that they might be on the hook for breaking
the law if they engage in a common industry practice that
consumer advocates say results in higher interest rates for
minority borrowers.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued a notice
advising lenders on how to comply with fair lending rules, a
warning that could be a precursor to enforcement action against
those found to discriminate against certain borrowers.
People who want to buy cars often obtain loans through auto
dealers rather than directly from a bank. Those dealers may work
with banks, credit unions and other financial institutions in a
process known as "indirect auto lending."
Banks tell car dealers what interest rate borrowers should
pay, but dealers often boost, or "mark up," the rate they
actually charge consumers and then split the extra revenue with
the bank.
Research shows that dealers often attach higher markups to
loans made to African-American and Hispanic borrowers, the
consumer bureau said on Thursday.
"Consumers should not have to pay more for a car loan simply
based on their race," bureau Director Richard Cordray said in a
statement. "Today's bulletin clarifies our authority to pursue
auto lenders whose policies harm consumers through unlawful
discrimination."
The consumer bureau was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial law and given authority over mortgages, credit cards
and other products. The CFPB said it had jurisdiction over
indirect auto lending because it supervises large banks and
credit unions.
Auto loans are the third-largest source of outstanding
household debt, the bureau said, after mortgages and student
loans.
Consumer advocates for years have said markup practices give
dealers incentives to steer borrowers toward loans with higher
interest rates. They also say firms discriminate based on race,
national origin and other factors. Some states have taken aim at
the practice by placing caps on dealer markups.
The Equal Credit Opportunity Act forbids creditors from
discriminating against borrowers based on factors such as race,
religion, marital status and age.
Financial institutions that participate in indirect auto
lending could be held responsible for discriminatory pricing,
even though car dealers set the markups, the consumer bureau
said on Thursday.
The bureau said lenders should limit the markups charged by
car dealers, compensate dealer partners through flat fees
instead of splitting markup revenue or make other changes to
ensure they comply with fair lending laws.
The Justice Department has also been examining auto lenders'
practices and whether their interest rates violate fair lending
laws by charging minority borrowers more than similar white
borrowers.
The Justice Department's civil rights division has brought
several cases against major banks for discrimination in mortgage
lending, but it has not brought recent cases against auto
lenders.
The CFPB previously has said it is interested in problems
with auto lending. Ally Financial Inc, the former General Motors
lending arm, said in a securities filing earlier this
month that the bureau was probing certain of its "retail
financing practices," but it did not elaborate.