Republican chides Fed over Capital One-ING delay

* Fed will hold public hearings on Capital One, ING deal

* House Fin. Services Chairman Bachus says unnecessary

By Dave Clarke

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 A top House Republican is criticizing the Federal Reserve for its decision to further scrutinize the proposed purchase of ING Groep NV's ING.AS online bank ING Direct by Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N).

House Financial Services Chairman Spencer Bachus said the move is unnecessary.

"At a time of anemic growth and record high joblessness, unwarranted delays in the regulatory review process only add to the pervasive uncertainty that is holding back our economy," Bachus wrote in an Aug. 31 letter to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.

On Aug. 26 the Fed announced it would hold three public hearings over the next few weeks on the deal and said it is extending the public comment period on the deal through Oct. 12. [ID:nN1E77P1X4]

Capital One agreed in June to buy ING Direct from the Dutch banking and insurance group for $9 billion in stock and cash. ING had to sell the business, one of the jewels of its retail banking franchise, as part of a deal with the European Commission following its October 2008 Dutch government bailout.

The deal would give Capital One more than $300 billion in assets and make it the seventh largest U.S. bank, according to SNL Financial, a financial services data firm.

Consumer groups, such as the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, have complained the deal will create a "too big to fail" bank and that under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial Oversight law the Fed needs to ensure that the deal would not pose any risks to the financial system.

Last month Representative Barney Frank, the top Democrat on the Financial Services panel, asked the Fed to hold public hearings on the deal. [ID:nN1E77H0SL]

Critics of the deal have also taken aim at Capital One's credit card and mortgage lending practices.

Bachus defended the bank saying it has "a proven record of complying with consumer protection laws." (Reporting by Dave Clarke, Editing by Tim Dobbyn)