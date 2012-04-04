Bair urges Fed to get tough on big banks

* Bair letter urges tougher capital standards
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, April 4 Former Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp Chairman Sheila Bair is leading an effort to
convince the Federal Reserve to get tougher on the largest U.S.
banks.
Bair and three academics are urging the Fed to impose more
stringent capital standards on financial giants and criticizing
the U.S. central bank's recent decision to allow big banks, such
as JPMorgan Chase, to boost stock dividends rather than
use these funds to fortify their balance sheets.
"We feel compelled to express our grave concerns about the
premature capital distributions which the (Fed) approved as a
result of stress tests it completed this year and in 2011," they
wrote in a March 30 letter to the Fed. "Dividends and buybacks
inevitably slow the pace at which these large banks build their
capital buffers."
The letter was posted on the Fed's website on Wednesday.
Bair stepped down as FDIC chairman in July 2011 after
helping steer the U.S. financial system through one of the worst
crises since the Great Depression.
She gained a reputation for driving a hard bargain during
bailouts when other policymakers were inclined to be more
open-fisted in propping up the financial system as the
government scurried to head off an economic disaster. She now
serves as a senior adviser at The Pew Charitable Trusts.
The letter from Bair and the academics was sent in response
to a set of proposals that the Fed released in December.
Those proposals laid out new standards that bank holding
companies with more than $50 billion in assets and other large
financial firms will have to meet under the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial oversight law, which was enacted in response to the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
The Fed is collecting feedback on the proposal through April
30.
Bair and her colleagues are urging the Fed to use this set
of rules to ratchet up future capital requirements, or how much
a bank has to fund itself through equity as opposed to debt, to
reduce risk to the financial system.
They argue that the Fed proposal relies too much on the
judgment of regulators for keeping an eye on banks and should
instead focus on clear rules.
"The strength of supervisory resolve ebbs and flows, in
accordance with political will and agency leadership," the
letter reads. "In contrast, simple, straightforward rules...
remain constant regardless of whether regulation is in or out of
fashion."
They said the Fed proposal also ignores a lesson of the
financial crisis that when trouble comes, markets only trust
firms that have a lot of common equity as opposed to other forms
of funding that can be used to meet capital requirements.
To strengthen the proposal, Bair and her colleagues said the
Fed should view the Basel III capital agreement struck by the
world's largest economies as a floor and require tougher
standards for large U.S. banks.
Under the Basel III agreement the world's largest banks are
supposed to maintain top-quality capital equal to 7 percent to
9.5 percent of their risk-bearing assets.
Capital standards for big banks have been a flashpoint in
the debate over what should be done to avoid a repeat of the
financial crisis.
Banks have balked at the toughest proposals, saying they
will curtail the amount they can lend, which in turn will hurt
the economy.
Supporters of tough reforms have said this argument is
overstated, and bigger capital buffers will ensure a safer
financial system.
The letter was also signed by Simon Johnson of the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Anat Admati of Stanford
University, and Richard Herring of the University of
Pennsylvania.