UPDATE 2-Fed to consider Basel III rules next week

* Fed to meet June 7 on whether to propose capital rules
* Basel III capital rules are at core of financial reforms
* Banks balking at extra capital buffer
* Fed to also vote on capital rules related to trading books
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, May 30 The Federal Reserve is
scheduled to vote next week on a highly anticipated proposal for
implementing an international agreement on higher capital
standards for banks, known as Basel III.
The Fed announced the June 7 meeting, which will be open to
the public, on its website on Wednesday. The U.S. central bank
is expected to put the proposal out for public comment.
The agreement is the cornerstone of efforts by international
regulators following the 2007-09 financial crisis to make sure
the global banking system is more resilient.
The accord, which is to be phased in from 2013 through 2019,
will require banks to maintain top-quality capital equivalent to
7 percent of their risk-bearing assets.
Banks have mostly agreed this minimum level is necessary.
On top of that, however, 28 global "systemic" banks may have
to hold up to an additional 2.5 percent buffer.
This provision would hit the largest international financial
institutions such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and Deutsche Bank AG.
The surcharge has been the source of much consternation in
the among the largest banks, with executives and their lobbyists
arguing it goes too far and will hurt their ability to lend.
Regulators and other supporters of the standards have
dismissed these complaints, saying the banks are overstating the
lending impact and that world economies will benefit from a more
stable financial system.
The extra capital requirement on large banks is set to be
phased in between 2016 and 2018.
The Basel capital standards have been agreed to by the
leaders of the Group of 20 nations and countries besides the
Untied States are busy putting it into practice.
European Union countries are working on a law to implement
the standards with some EU states, such as Britain, are pushing
for national discretion for even tougher capital buffers.
The Fed announced on Wednesday it also plans to vote on a
final rule implementing new capital standards regarding risks
posed specifically by banks' trading books.
In response to the 2007-2009 financial crisis regulators
from across the world agreed to update their capital guidelines
to better take into account the risks from such things as
securities made up of mortgages, which played a key role in the
meltdown.
This update for trading books is known as Basel 2.5.
U.S. regulators had delayed putting this rule into place
because the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law bans the use
of work done by credit rating agencies in U.S. banking
regulations. The agencies have struggled to find alternatives.