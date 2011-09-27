Tighter U.S. circuit breakers pitched, SEC says

NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. exchanges and a Wall Street regulator want to tighten the 23-year-old circuit breakers that did not trip during last year's "flash crash," the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.

The adjustments would include lower percentage thresholds for halting trading, shorter halts and changing the reference index to the broader S&P 500 .SPX from the current Dow Jones industrial average .DJI, the SEC said.

The regulator will consider formally adopting the changes. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, editing by Maureen Bavdek)