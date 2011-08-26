Fed to hold hearings on Capital One, ING deal

WASHINGTON Aug 26 The Federal Reserve
announced on Friday that it will hold three public meetings on
the proposed purchase of ING Groep NV's ING.AS online bank
ING Direct by Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N).
The hearings will be held in September and October in
Washington, Chicago and San Francisco.
The Fed also announced that it will extend the public
comment period on the deal through October 12.
The Fed said the hearings will help it determine if the
deal will "produce benefits to the public" that "outweigh
possible adverse effects, such as undue concentration of
resources, decreased or unfair competition, conflicts of
interests, unsound banking practices, and risk to the stability
of the U.S. banking or financial system."
Some consumer groups and members of Congress have called on
the Fed to further scrutinize the deal.
Capital One agreed in June to buy ING Direct from the Dutch
banking and insurance group for $9 billion in stock and cash.
ING had to sell the business, one of the jewels of its retail
banking franchise, as part of a deal with the European
Commission following its October 2008 Dutch government
bailout.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke, Editing by Carol Bishopric)