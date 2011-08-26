UPDATE 1-Fed to hold hearings on Capital One, ING deal

* Representative Frank had requested the hearings
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Aug 26 The Federal Reserve
announced on Friday that it will hold three public meetings on
the proposed purchase of ING Groep NV's ING.AS online bank
ING Direct by Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N).
The hearings will be held in September and October in
Washington, Chicago and San Francisco.
The Fed also announced that it will extend the public
comment period on the deal through Oct. 12.
The Fed said the hearings will help it determine if the
deal will "produce benefits to the public" that "outweigh
possible adverse effects, such as undue concentration of
resources, decreased or unfair competition, conflicts of
interests, unsound banking practices, and risk to the stability
of the U.S. banking or financial system."
Capital One agreed in June to buy ING Direct from the Dutch
banking and insurance group for $9 billion in stock and cash.
ING had to sell the business, one of the jewels of its retail
banking franchise, as part of a deal with the European
Commission following its October 2008 Dutch government
bailout.
Capital One said in a statement on Friday that it respects
the board's decision to hold hearings and looks forward to
"telling our story."
Some consumer groups and members of Congress have called on
the Fed to further scrutinize the deal.
Earlier this month, Representative Barney Frank, the top
Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, wrote the
Fed asking that hearings be held and the comment period
extended.
"This proposed purchase would create the fifth-largest bank
in the United States," Frank wrote. "For this reason alone,
care should be taken to thoroughly examine the impact."
Consumer groups have questioned the deal, arguing it would
create the type of "too big to fail" bank that the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial oversight law is suppose to
discourage.
They also have taken aim at Capital One, arguing the bank
does not provide enough home loans to low-income communities
and has "predatory" credit card practices.
"We have serious concerns about the impact of the deal on
consumers, communities and the economy," National Community
Reinvestment Coalition President John Taylor said in an Aug. 17
release. "Why rush to create another Too-Big-to-Fail bank?"
Capital One has pushed back against complaints, arguing the
new entity would have a little more than $300 billion in
assets, far less than the biggest U.S. banks.
"In each of our prior bank acquisitions, we have
substantially increased our investments that serve lower income
communities, providing $2.2 billion over and above those
predecessor banks in their footprints," the bank said in a
statement on Friday. "Furthermore, we are actually adding
thousands of jobs to (the) economy at a time when many
financial services companies are announcing sizable
reductions."
