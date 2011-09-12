Fed asks for more information on Capital One deal

* Fed will hold hearing on deal to buy ING next week
* Some groups say deal could create 'too big to fail' bank
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The Federal Reserve has
asked Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) to provide more
information about its proposed acquisition of ING Groep NV's
ING.AS online bank ING Direct in advance of a hearing next
week.
The Fed, in an Aug. 29 letter, asked the bank to detail
areas where the two banks' businesses overlap and what their
market share is in these areas.
Among the areas where the Fed is seeking more information
are securities lending, commercial paper, credit card lending
and mortgage servicing.
The Fed said last month it would extend the comment period
on the deal and would hold three public hearings. The first is
scheduled for Sept. 20 in Washington.
Some consumer and low-income housing groups are pushing the
Fed to scrutinize the deal under a provision in the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial oversight law that requires regulators to
determine if an acquisition would create a bank so large that
its failure would threaten the stability of financial markets.
They are viewing the Fed's request for additional
information as evidence this concern is being taken seriously,
said a spokesman for the National Community Reinvestment
Coalition.
Capital One has pushed back against this argument, noting
the new bank would be far smaller than Bank of America (BAC.N),
Wells Fargo (WFC.N), JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Citigroup
(C.N).
If the purchase goes through the new entity would be the
seventh-largest U.S. bank, with more than $300 billion in
assets, according to SNL Financial, a financial services data
firm.
The request for information was first reported on Sunday by
The Wall Street Journal.
A spokeswoman for Capital One said on Sunday that the bank
has responded to the Fed and the information provided "confirms
that we are not engaged in the kind or level of activities that
raise the systemic risk issues that the Dodd-Frank Act sought
to address."
Capital One agreed in June to buy ING Direct from the Dutch
banking and insurance group for $9 billion in stock and cash.
ING had to sell the business, one of the jewels of its retail
banking franchise, as part of a deal with the European
Commission following its October 2008 Dutch government
bailout.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke, editing by Matthew Lewis)