U.S. regulator approves Cap One-HSBC deal

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 9 U.S bank regulators approved Capital One Financial's acquisition of HSBC's $30 billion U.S. credit card business, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced on Friday.
McLean, Virginia-based Capital One has been expanding through acquisitions recently and received approval from the Federal Reserve last month to acquire ING Groep NV's U.S. online banking unit in a $8.9 billion deal.
Capital One in August announced its plan to acquire HSBC's U.S. credit card portfolio in a $2.6 billion deal.
Consumer groups have been critical of Capital One's growth plans arguing that it has a spotty record in how it treats low-income customers and that the acquisitions will create another "too big to fail" bank.
Capital One has defended its record and highlighted the benefits the acquisitions will bring to new and existing customers.
Both the Fed and the OCC, which regulates national banks, extended initial comment periods on the deals in response to consumer advocates' requests to solicit more feedback.
Capital One shares ended the day up 0.8 percent to $49.82.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.