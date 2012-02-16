CFPB targets debt collectors and credit bureaus

* CFPB says it will supervise these companies like banks
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The new Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau announced plans to regulate debt
collectors and companies that produce credit reports as part of
an effort to expand its oversight outside of the banking
industry.
The agency is charged by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law with overseeing consumer financial products, such
as credit cards and mortgages, offered by banks as well as some
products offered outside the industry, including residential
mortgages and student loans.
It also has the authority to extend its oversight to
companies that are "larger participants" in consumer financial
markets.
Debt collectors and credit reporting agencies are the first
industries to be tapped for supervision under this power.
CFPB Director Richard Cordray said on Thursday that the goal
was to subject these companies to the same oversight as banks.
"This oversight would help restore confidence that the
federal government is standing beside the American consumer," he
said in a release.
On Thursday, the agency laid out its plan for overseeing
these markets in a proposed rule that will be out for 60 days of
comment.
Under the proposal, the agency would regulate the biggest
players in these markets -- debt collectors with more than $10
million in annual receipts and credit bureaus that bring in more
than $7 million annually.
This would cover about 175 debt collectors and 30 credit
reporting firms, the agency said.
Debt collectors do not use a single business model. Some try
to get money from delinquent customers for a fee, while others
buy customers' debt from lenders and then try to recover what is
owed.
The agency estimates that 30 million U.S. customers are the
subject of a collection effort, with $1,400 being the average
amount sought.
Some debt collectors have recently run into trouble with
federal regulators.
Last month Asset Acceptance LLC agreed to pay a $2.5 million
civil penalty as part of a settlement with the Federal Trade
Commission and Justice Department over charges that it used
deceptive collection practices.
The settlement occurred "without any admission by Asset
Acceptance of the FTC's claims," said the company's parent,
Asset Acceptance Capital Corp.
The CFPB and FTC have agreed to coordinate oversight of
markets where they both jurisdiction.
Providers of credit reports, which include Experian
, Equifax and TransUnion, play a key
role in determining whether consumers can get loans based on
their past ability to repay debts.
Consumer advocates have criticized credit bureaus of all
sizes in recent years for not doing enough to quickly correct
errors in their reports that can affect the ability to get
credit, particularly for low-income people.