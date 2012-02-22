US consumer agency to examine bank overdraft fees

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 21 The new U.S. Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau is weighing a crackdown on checking
account overdraft fees charged by banks, saying the charges can
"inflict serious economic harm" on consumers.
The agency said on Wednesday that it will begin collecting
information to determine if banks are manipulating the system to
goose fees and whether they are making it clear to customers how
they can incur overdraft charges.
Consumer advocate groups have complained that bank customers
can get hit with multiple $35 charges because they accidentally
overdrew their account with small purchases such as a cup of
coffee.
The fees have brought in about $30 billion in annual revenue
for the banking industry over the past few years.
Overdraft fees have been a source of tension between
regulators and banks in recent years, and the CFPB's
announcement follows steps taken by other regulators, including
the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, in
response to complaints.
The Fed cracked down on the practice by banning overdraft
fees on automated-teller-machine and debit-card transactions
unless consumers have actively selected an overdraft protection
service.
Those rules went into effect in July 2010 but did not
include credit cards, checks or online bill payments.
Also in 2010 the FDIC issued guidance to banks to ensure
excessive fees are not being charged.
The CFPB said that it wants to build on this work and will
use the information to determine if additional steps are needed.
"Overdraft practices have the capacity to inflict serious
economic harm on the people who can least afford it," CFPB
Director Richard Cordray said in a statement. "We want to learn
how consumers are affected, and how well they are able to
anticipate and avoid paying penalty fees."
The agency said it will seek information directly from large
banks, though it did not name the institutions, and is also
putting out a request for input from the public.
The agency said one area it will focus on is whether banks
at the end of each day are processing large transactions first
so that they can then charge a customer more overdraft fees for
each subsequent smaller bill payment, check or ATM withdrawal.
The FDIC also focused on this issue in its 2010 guidance.
The amount of overdraft fees collected by banks has fallen
in recent years.
The fees totalled $37.1 billion in 2009 and are estimated to
have fallen about 20 percent to $29.5 billion in 2011, according
to the research firm Moebs Services.
The information collection effort also focuses on whether
consumers are being given enough information to understand and
anticipate the overdraft fees they are being charged.
The agency said it will seek feedback on a sample "penalty
fee box" that could be included in a checking account statement
detailing the amount that has been overdrawn and what fees have
been charged.
The bureau was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law and is charged with overseeing consumer financial
products, such as credit cards and mortgages.