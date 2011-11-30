US consumer agency sees confusion over credit cards

* Gets over 5,000 complaints since opening July 21
* Billing disputes and fraud worries are top concerns
Nov 30 The new U.S. consumer financial watchdog
said there is a lot of confusion about the terms of credit
cards based on complaints it has received from cardholders in
recent months.
The agency on Wednesday released the first batch of data
collected on credit card complaints since it opened for
business on July 21.
"When consumers contact us, we get a snapshot of how the
consumer finance markets are working," Raj Date, the Treasury
Department advisor running the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau, said in a statement. "And we are learning that there is
a lot of consumer confusion about credit card terms."
The agency said that between July 21 and Oct. 21 it
received 5,074 complaints from credit card customers. The
complaints varied but at the top of the list were billing
disputes and fraud concerns.
The agency said of the 4,254 complaints it forwarded to
card issuers, the companies have said 74 percent have been at
least partially resolved. In 71 percent of these cases the
customer did not disagree.
Created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, the
bureau is charged with policing markets for products like
credit cards and mortgages.
The agency has been heralded by consumer advocates but it
was opposed by the financial industry, which warned it
represents a regulatory overreach.
A proposal to publicly release a database of the
complaints, was also issued by the bureau on Wednesday. It
would hold back most information about the cardholder but will
name the bank or other card issuer on the receiving end of the
complaint.
The industry has complained this could provide an
incomplete picture about their products.
The agency said that where there are differences of opinion
over what the data represents about an issuer it expects there
will be a public debate that will allow consumers to "reach
their own conclusions."