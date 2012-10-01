U.S. CFTC chief expects margin rules by early 2013

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 1 The top U.S. derivatives
regulator said on Monday that his agency aimed to complete rules
dictating the amount of margin, or collateral, needed to back
uncleared swaps trades by early next year.
Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, said that the rules, proposed in April 2011, would
be finalized with consideration given to insights offered by
other international regulators.
"I would anticipate that the CFTC, in consultation with
Europe, would take up the final margin rules toward the
beginning of next year with the benefit of this international
work," he said, according to remarks prepared for delivery at
the Financial Markets Law Committee Seminar at the Bank of
England in London, England.
The margin rules were mandated by the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial reform law, which seeks to boost transparency and
limit risk in the $648 trillion over-the-counter swaps market.
A swap is a financial contract in which two parties exchange
cash flows on debt, currencies, or other assets, to hedge risk
or make a profit. Margin is the amount of collateral that
traders post to back a trade.
Risky swaps trading at overseas affiliates of firms like
insurer American International Group helped fuel the
2007-2009 financial crisis which led to multi-billion dollar
taxpayer bailouts.
G-20 leaders in 2009 came to a consensus about working
together to impose new rules on the opaque market.
In 2011, they agreed specifically to imposing margin on
uncleared swaps. But the rules have been tricky, requiring
tighter coordination, since big banks could easily relocate
trading activity abroad if a foreign regulator offered lighter
rules.
The CFTC said in July it would reopen its comment period for
the rule, to allow the public the opportunity to read and weigh
in on the rules in light of a study on margin, released by the
International Organization of Securities Commission and the
Basel Committee on Banking Supervision the same month.
That CFTC comment period closed on Sept. 14, while comments
on the IOSCO paper were due by Sept. 28.
Despite Gensler's nod to international coordination on
issues like margin, the chairman took a tough stance on the
reach of U.S. swaps rules abroad, as laid out in guidance
released by the agency in June.
"We need to recognize there will be times when we're unable
to have exactly the same approach," he told the audience.
"Our laws tell us that when financial institutions operating
outside the United States transmit risks directly into the
United States through swap transactions with U.S. persons, such
transactions should be regulated in the same manner as swap
transactions within the United States."