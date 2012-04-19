Parsons blames Citi vote on failure to communicate

* Ex-chairman says pay plan not explained well
* Plan by board lost in advisory poll of shareholders
* Barney Frank praises shareholder vote
By Dave Clarke and David Henry
WASHINGTON, April 19 Richard Parsons, who
chaired the Citigroup Inc board that lost a shareholder vote
this week on executive compensation, said on Thursday that
directors had failed to adequately explain to investors the
methods they used to determine pay packages.
At Citi's annual meeting on Tuesday, only 45 percent
of shareholders endorsed the pay plan in an advisory vote
required under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.
Under Parsons' chairmanship, the Citigroup board paid CEO
Vikram Pandit $15 million in 2011. Outside proxy advisory firms
used by institutional investors had criticized the pay plans for
leaving too much room for director discretion and not adhering
closely to measurements of Pandit's performance.
The "say on pay" vote was non-binding, but it was an
embarrassing rebuke for the bank by its investors.
In an interview on Thursday, Parsons said he believes the
issue can be dealt with through better communication. Parsons,
who became chairman in 2009, announced in March that he would
retire from the board after the meeting.
"I'm certain that the new board and the comp committee will
engage in serious discussion with the representatives of the
shareholders, particularly the institutional ones, and that this
will not be a problem going forward," he said in Washington on
the sidelines of an event hosted by the Rockefeller Foundation,
a philanthropic organization.
The issue, according to Parsons, is shareholders' desire to
have pay packages tied to very specific metrics.
The former chairman said the board should have done a better
job explaining that it was using specific criteria to determine
compensation.
"I think we actually had a more quantitative approach. We
just didn't adequately connect it up with their sense of the
quantitative," he said.
Among other complaints, proxy advisory firms objected that
the board decided in 2011 to give Pandit a "retention award" of
$34.4 million over three years that depends in part on whether
the company has a "culture focused on responsible finance."
The award also depends on whether the company's Citicorp
division earns over two years $12 billion before taxes.
By using a dollar amount as the test, the board left the
chance that Pandit will get the award based on the performance
of the economy rather than his own work, advisory firm Glass,
Lewis & Co said.
Earlier on Thursday during a discussion at the Rockefeller
event, Parsons cautioned about being too prescriptive in how
executive pay packages are awarded.
"You can't just throw a formula up against the wall because
then you have managers managing to the formula as opposed to
what the business needs," he said in response to a question from
the audience.
On Thursday, Representative Barney Frank, an author of the
2010 law, heralded the Citi vote and said he believes it will
encourage shareholders of other companies.
"The result should be a reduction in the excessive levels of
compensation to financial company executives that will leave
them still extremely well compensated, but not as poster
children for unfairness in our country," Frank said in a
statement.